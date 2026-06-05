India and US work to wrap up trade deal

US proposes tariffs amid near-final pact

While these talks were happening, the US proposed raising tariffs on imports from India (and 50-plus other countries) to tackle goods linked to forced labor, with a 10% current levy set to expire next month and a proposed 12.5% additional tariff.

The current tariff expires next month, so what happens next is still up in the air.

Despite this, officials say the legal text of their new trade pact is nearly finished, aiming to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.