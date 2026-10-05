India announces plans for 8-9 semiconductor plants including Assam
Business
India just announced plans for eight to nine new semiconductor plants, including one in Assam, as part of a major drive for tech innovation and self-reliance.
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia shared the news at the IFQM Symposium 2026, highlighting how these factories could power up India's electronics game.
Govt, IITs to set 6G standards
The government is also teaming up with IITs to set standards for next-gen 6G technology, aiming to snag 10% of all global patents in this space.
The symposium also spotlighted the need for top-notch quality and sustainable infrastructure, with industry leaders stressing that smart investments and skilled talent will be key to keeping India competitive worldwide.