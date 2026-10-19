India approves 12 semiconductor projects across 6 states ₹1.64L/cr
Big news for tech in India: 12 new semiconductor projects have just been approved across six states, with investments topping ₹1.64 lakh crore.
These projects will cover everything from chip-making to assembly and testing, aiming to ramp up India's role in the global tech supply chain.
As Amitabh Kant put it, this is a big step toward making India a serious player in the semiconductor world.
Gujarat leads, other states secure projects
Gujarat is grabbing headlines with massive projects like Tata-PSMC's Dholera plant (₹91,526 crore) and Micron's Sanand facility (₹22,516 crore).
But it's not just Gujarat: Assam is getting a major Tata OSAT facility, while Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab are focusing on advanced chip packaging and power technologies.
Altogether, these moves signal that India wants to be at the heart of future tech manufacturing.