India approves 3rd green energy corridor phase boosting battery storage

The government will hold consultations with the industry to figure out which battery components should qualify as locally made, hoping to close the gap with China in storage capacity.

There are already tenders out for 45 GWh of battery storage, and another 50 GWh is on the way under GEC-3.

Plus, a project monitoring unit will be set up to coordinate with states while the MNRE Secretary will review progress every three months and a Cabinet Secretary-led panel every six months.