India approves Tata Dholera SEZ to host 1st chip plant
Business
India just gave the go-ahead for Tata's massive semiconductor zone in Dholera, Gujarat.
The notified SEZ, covering 66.166 hectares, will house India's first-ever chip-making plant under the India Semiconductor Mission.
Approved in early 2024 and likely to commence work by 2027, it marks a huge step for India's tech ambitions.
Dholera SEZ to boost electronics manufacturing
The Dholera SEZ isn't just about making chips. It will also boost electronics manufacturing and IT services.
With its new status as an inland container depot from April 2026, moving goods in and out should get a lot easier.
The goal? Turn Dholera into a hotspot for major chip investments and attract international partners to strengthen India's place in the global tech scene.