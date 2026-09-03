India attracts global data centers with 30-50% lower setup costs
India is quickly turning into a favorite spot for global data centers, thanks to setup costs that are 30% to 50% lower than in the US or Europe.
Building a facility here costs $6 million to $7 million per megawatt, way less than the $10 million to $14 million price tag abroad, due to cheaper land and electricity, lower labor and construction costs, cheaper materials, and a growing domestic supply chain.
India set for 12GW expansion
India isn't just affordable; it's scaling up fast. Data center capacity is set to jump from 1.5 GW now to a massive 12 GW by 2030.
Electricity is also super competitive (Chennai's power costs less than half as much as Singapore's), and government perks like tax breaks and economic zones make it even sweeter.
With wholesale prices in Mumbai far below those in Europe or Asia, India is solidifying its spot as a rising digital hub.