India attracts record $73.7 billion FDI fiscal Apr-Dec FY26
Business
India just pulled in a record $73.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from April to December fiscal FY26, a 16% jump over the same period a year earlier (Apr-Dec 2024).
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported the figure, even as exporters in agriculture, textiles, chemicals, and engineering goods face tough times with shipping delays and higher costs caused by global tensions.
PLI schemes deliver 2.16L/cr, 14.4L jobs
Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are making a real impact. Over ₹2.16 lakh crore invested so far has led to about 14.4 lakh new jobs and huge growth in production and sales.
Electronics alone saw incentives spark an extra ₹2.45 lakh crore in output, while the auto sector added another ₹13,126 crore worth of products reported so far.