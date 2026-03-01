India attracts record $73.7 billion FDI fiscal Apr-Dec FY26

PLI schemes deliver 2.16L/cr, 14.4L jobs

Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are making a real impact. Over ₹2.16 lakh crore invested so far has led to about 14.4 lakh new jobs and huge growth in production and sales.

Electronics alone saw incentives spark an extra ₹2.45 lakh crore in output, while the auto sector added another ₹13,126 crore worth of products reported so far.