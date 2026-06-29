India becomes global data center destination amid US Europe shortages

Regulatory clarity boosts data center demand

Clearer tax rules and easier regulations are attracting international players, while the rise of AI-focused Global Capability Centres means demand for advanced, liquid-cooled data centers is soaring.

But there's a catch: all this growth means higher electricity and water needs, with power use expected to reach 3% of India's total by 2030.

The good news? India is leaning into renewable energy to help keep things sustainable.