India becomes net importer of finished steel in April 2026

India consumption 13Mt production nearly 14Mt

India's appetite for steel keeps growing: domestic consumption hit 13 million tons in April, up over 8% from last year.

Crude steel production also saw a boost of about 4%, reaching nearly 14 million tons.

On the export front, India sent more steel to the U.A.E. and the UK but less to Belgium and Italy, showing how global trade patterns are shifting along with local needs.