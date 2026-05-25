India becomes net importer of finished steel in April 2026
Business
In April 2026, India became a net importer of finished steel. Imports shot up by nearly 31% to 700,000 tons, mostly coming from countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Russia.
Exports also grew, up almost 25%, but still lagged behind imports.
This shift coincided with higher local demand and more steel being produced at home.
India consumption 13Mt production nearly 14Mt
India's appetite for steel keeps growing: domestic consumption hit 13 million tons in April, up over 8% from last year.
Crude steel production also saw a boost of about 4%, reaching nearly 14 million tons.
On the export front, India sent more steel to the U.A.E. and the UK but less to Belgium and Italy, showing how global trade patterns are shifting along with local needs.