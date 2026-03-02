India-bound oil supplies stop amid Strait of Hormuz shut down

Tensions involving Iran , the US , and Israel have brought ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill. The strait, which carries nearly 20% of the world's crude oil, is a vital shipping lane for India. Analytics firm Kpler reported no India-bound tanker traffic on March 1, indicating a significant disruption in India's oil supply chains.

Trade disruption About 50% of India's oil imports pass through this route The closure of the Strait of Hormuz could have major consequences for India, which relies heavily on imports to meet its energy needs. About 50% of India's monthly oil and nearly all its LPG imports pass through this crucial shipping route. Ship tracking data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea confirmed no tanker had passed through the narrow strait on March 1, as shipowners reassess their risk exposure and re-route vessels amid reports of a blockade.

Geopolitical tensions Iran warns ships against passing through Strait of Hormuz Iran has issued a warning to ships not to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Reports suggest that three ships have already been attacked near this narrowest point of the strait, which is just 33km wide. The heightened geopolitical tensions have led to a buildup of tanker traffic in the Gulf of Oman and northern Arabian Sea, with some vessels seemingly holding short of the Strait amid these rising tensions.

