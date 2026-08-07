India's only bullion exchange faces leadership shake-up
What's the story
Ashok Kumar Gautam, the first CEO of India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Ltd. (IIBX), has resigned from his position. The decision comes after a long stint at the helm since the platform's launch in 2022. Gautam's departure raises concerns about IIBX's future prospects, especially given its struggles to gain traction in one of the world's largest gold markets.
Market struggles
IIBX's gold trading slow start
IIBX was set up as a formal channel for bullion imports into India. However, it took nearly three years to cross the 100-ton mark in cumulative gold trading.
This is a small fraction of the nearly 700 tons imported annually through other channels like banks.
Trading volumes had slowed before picking up slightly in April this year after administrative bottlenecks and tax uncertainty made IIBX the only channel for gold imports into India.
Engagement initiatives
IIBX's efforts to boost participation and operational challenges
In light of its operational challenges, IIBX has been actively engaging with government and industry groups to boost participation.
The exchange is located at GIFT City, India's international financial hub near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Its founding owners include top market infrastructure institutions such as the National Stock Exchange of India, BSE, and National Securities Depository Ltd.
It is regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).