India can lead global AI revolution: Philips CEO
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said India is ready to take a leading role in global artificial intelligence.
He highlighted that healthcare stands to gain the most from AI, especially with too many patients and not enough doctors.
"AI will have the biggest impact on the healthcare sector," Jakobs shared.
Jakobs on responsible AI
Jakobs praised India's strong software talent and said Philips has its largest team of software innovators here, working on AI for both local and global needs.
He also emphasized that building responsible AI will take teamwork between tech companies, government, and policymakers—making events like this summit important for shaping how AI impacts our future.