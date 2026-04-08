India caps industrial LPG at 70% and 200 tons daily Business Apr 08, 2026

India just announced that key industries will only get up to 70% of their usual liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply, thanks to earlier fuel-supply disruptions.

Sectors like polymer, pharma, steel, agriculture, glass, and ceramics are all included, with a combined cap of 200 tons per day, to help stretch supplies while making sure the most essential needs are met.