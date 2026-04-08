India caps industrial LPG at 70% and 200 tons daily
Business
India just announced that key industries will only get up to 70% of their usual liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply, thanks to earlier fuel-supply disruptions.
Sectors like polymer, pharma, steel, agriculture, glass, and ceramics are all included, with a combined cap of 200 tons per day, to help stretch supplies while making sure the most essential needs are met.
India prioritizes LPG for specialized tasks
The government says factories using LPG for specialized tasks (where natural gas isn't an option) will be prioritized.
Meanwhile, compressed and piped natural gas are being saved mainly for homes and transport.
Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal has asked states to stick closely to these new rules so industrial output can continue without major hiccups.