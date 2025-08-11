Why India's electronics manufacturing is about to get a boost

The recent thaw in India -China relations could smoothen the path for joint ventures (JVs) between Indian electronics manufacturers and Chinese component suppliers. This development is viewed positively amid ongoing trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington, as per industry experts. These partnerships are seen as crucial for boosting domestic manufacturing in areas like printed circuit boards (PCBs), display modules, camera sub-assemblies, and batteries.

Pending proposals EMS companies have pending proposals A number of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies have proposals pending with the Indian government, including technology-transfer deals with Chinese partners. This is despite India's 2020 FDI policy, which mandates the clearance for investments from countries sharing a land border. A senior executive at an EMS firm said they are awaiting approvals for planned JVs with leading Chinese companies as the situation has improved recently.

Policy perspective Government wants technology transfer with Chinese investments Another industry executive said the Indian government wants any Chinese investment to be accompanied by a technology transfer. They stressed that the success of the new component policy depends on the participation from Chinese vendors in key categories. Amber Enterprises Chairman and CEO Jasbir Singh also noted signs of easing in areas like surface-mount technology, hinting at a gradual improvement in relations between India and China.

Strategic importance MeitY views certain Chinese investments as critical The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) sees certain Chinese investments as critical to India's manufacturing goals, and the success of the upcoming Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). NITI Aayog has also suggested allowing Chinese firms to hold up to 24% in Indian companies without additional scrutiny. This push comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Supply chain reliance India cannot overlook China's role in global supply chain A senior government official stressed that India cannot overlook China's role in the global supply chain, especially in electronics manufacturing. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, said India's approach seems to be a strategic recalibration. He expects more JVs and tech transfers in the PCBs, display modules, camera sub-assemblies and batteries in the coming years despite potential friction with the US.