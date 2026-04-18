India clears 17 banks to import bullion under 3-year licenses Business Apr 18, 2026

The Indian government has finally cleared 17 banks to import bullion, with 15 banks allowed to import both gold and silver and Union Bank of India and Sberbank authorized to import only gold, after a delay that had slowed down bullion imports.

This new approval list is valid for three years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029, much longer than the old one-year permits, giving banks and the market some much-needed stability.

Madhavi Arora from Emkay Global pointed out that the earlier hold-up really impacted gold imports.