India commits to 100GW nuclear by 2047, Nikhil Nigania says

India commissions prototype fast breeder reactor

The journey involves some serious science: India just got its prototype fast breeder reactor up and running, which is a big step toward using thorium, a resource the country has plenty of for future energy.

But getting to that point will take time, since building up enough plutonium for this transition isn't quick.

Experts like Karthik Ganesan say financial backing and solid regulations are going to be key if India wants to make this nuclear dream a reality.