Modi government plans 20-year tax exemption for data center developers

The Indian government is considering a tax exemption of up to 20 years for data center developers. The proposed incentive is part of the National Data Center Policy draft, as reported by Business Standard. The policy aims to make India a global destination for cloud infrastructure, AI modeling, and digital services amid soaring demand for storage and computing power.

Incentive details Incentives contingent on meeting targets The draft policy proposes a generous incentive structure, including a tax holiday of up to 20 years. However, this is contingent on data center developers meeting certain targets related to capacity addition, energy efficiency, and job creation. The policy also proposes extending GST input tax credit to capital assets such as construction material, cooling systems, HVAC, and electrical equipment.

Global impact Provisions for foreign players The draft policy also has provisions for foreign players. Companies leasing or operating a minimum of 100 MW capacity could get permanent establishment status in India. The draft policy also encourages eligible firms to set up AI development centers or global capability hubs in the same city as their data facilities. An official told Business Standard that this would create new jobs and strengthen domestic capacity in advanced technologies, not just in metro cities but also Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

Infrastructure support Addressing land and power challenges The draft policy also addresses two major challenges facing the sector: land and power. It proposes that states should reserve land near industrial corridors, IT hubs, or manufacturing clusters for data center parks. The IT ministry will work with other ministries to ensure reliable access to power. Developers will be encouraged to use renewable sources of energy as much as possible.