Tata Steel's stock shines with ₹169.78 close
Tata Steel's stock is holding steady, closing at ₹169.78 on Friday and catching the eye of investors with an 11.6% return over the past three months.
Even with ups and downs in the market, Tata Steel has shown real staying power—over 1 crore shares were traded in its latest session, keeping prices stable.
What's driving investor interest in Tata Steel?
In just a month, the stock is up nearly 6%, with a weekly bump of 1.25%.
Tata Steel now boasts a massive market cap of ₹2,11,945 crore and solid financials (PE ratio: 46.7; EPS: 3.64).
Despite its strong fundamentals, Tata Steel has earned investor trust—and people are curious to see what's next for this steel giant in 2025.