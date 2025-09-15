Tata Steel's stock shines with ₹169.78 close

What's driving investor interest in Tata Steel?

In just a month, the stock is up nearly 6%, with a weekly bump of 1.25%.

Tata Steel now boasts a massive market cap of ₹2,11,945 crore and solid financials (PE ratio: 46.7; EPS: 3.64).

Despite its strong fundamentals, Tata Steel has earned investor trust—and people are curious to see what's next for this steel giant in 2025.