Infosys share price rises 6.49% in previous week
Infosys just had a strong week on the stock market, with its share price rising by 6.49%.
Even after a small dip to ₹1,525.6 on September 15, the company is holding steady, boasting a massive market cap of ₹6.3 lakh crore and over 12 million shares traded by Monday morning.
Strong fundamentals boost investor confidence
Despite some ups and downs lately, Infosys is showing solid financial health—its earnings per share are at 65.63 and its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 23.24.
This stability seems to be keeping investors confident and interested, reflecting positive investor sentiment and market dynamics.