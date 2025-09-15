Next Article
TCS shares down 9.2% in last 3 months
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hasn't had the best run lately—its stock is down 9.2% over the past three months as of September 15, 2025.
The latest price sits at ₹3,133.4, and with a market cap over ₹11 lakh crore, the company is navigating a challenging period.
TCS saw a brief bounce back
Even with that overall slide, TCS did see a brief bounce back—up 4.3% last month—but dipped again by nearly 0.8% just this past week.
On September 14, shares closed at ₹3,124 with over two million traded in one day, showing how unpredictable things have been for anyone keeping an eye on this tech giant's stock lately.