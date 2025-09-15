UltraTech Cement's shares hold steady at ₹12,370 Business Sep 15, 2025

UltraTech Cement's shares held steady at ₹12,370 on Friday, shrugging off the usual market swings.

While there was a tiny dip of 0.25% over the past month, the stock actually delivered a strong 10.21% return in the last three months—showing investors still have plenty of confidence.