UltraTech Cement's shares hold steady at ₹12,370
UltraTech Cement's shares held steady at ₹12,370 on Friday, shrugging off the usual market swings.
While there was a tiny dip of 0.25% over the past month, the stock actually delivered a strong 10.21% return in the last three months—showing investors still have plenty of confidence.
Market cap at ₹3.64 lakh crore
With a massive market cap of ₹3.64 lakh crore and earnings per share at 237.35, UltraTech keeps its spot as a major player.
Even after a slight drop this week, its financials remain impressive—helping investors keep an eye on trends and make smarter moves in today's fast-changing market.