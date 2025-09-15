Titan Company shares gain 4% in 3 months Business Sep 15, 2025

Titan Company's shares closed at ₹3,571.9 on September 15, 2025.

Over the past three months, the stock is up by 4.38%, even though it dipped 2.55% this week—showing it can bounce back from short-term swings.

The monthly gain of 3.03% hints at steady momentum despite some ups and downs.