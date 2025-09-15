Next Article
Titan Company shares gain 4% in 3 months
Titan Company's shares closed at ₹3,571.9 on September 15, 2025.
Over the past three months, the stock is up by 4.38%, even though it dipped 2.55% this week—showing it can bounce back from short-term swings.
The monthly gain of 3.03% hints at steady momentum despite some ups and downs.
Market cap: ₹3.17 trillion
Titan's market cap stands strong at ₹3,17,108 crore, with over 2.75 lakh shares traded today.
Its price-to-earnings ratio is a high 85.4 and earnings per share are ₹41.82—numbers that point to solid investor interest and a healthy financial position in today's market climate.