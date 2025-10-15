India continues to import Russian oil despite global pressure
India's crude oil imports from Russia hit €2.5 billion in September 2025, down 14% from August.
Even with this drop, Russian oil imports were about 1.6 million barrels per day in September, flat versus August but lower than earlier in the year and the same month last year.
Russian oil made up 36% of India's total imports from April to September 2025—slightly less than last year as Middle Eastern suppliers gained ground.
Price gap major reason India keeps turning to Russian oil
Russian crude is selling at a big discount compared to Brent, which has kept Indian private refiners like Reliance buying more—even as state-run companies pulled back.
This price gap is a major reason India keeps turning to Russian oil, despite international pressure and shifting global policies.
Indian refineries processing discounted oil into fuels for export
Indian refineries aren't just using this discounted oil at home; they're also processing it into fuels that get shipped out to Europe and G7 countries.
So, even as the share of Russian oil dips, India's role as a key player in global energy markets is still going strong.