India continues to import Russian oil despite global pressure Business Oct 15, 2025

India's crude oil imports from Russia hit €2.5 billion in September 2025, down 14% from August.

Even with this drop, Russian oil imports were about 1.6 million barrels per day in September, flat versus August but lower than earlier in the year and the same month last year.

Russian oil made up 36% of India's total imports from April to September 2025—slightly less than last year as Middle Eastern suppliers gained ground.