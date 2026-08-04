India corporate hiring up 5% year-over-year as AI jumps 33%
Business
Looking for a job in tech? July was a big month: India's corporate hiring went up 5% year-over-year, with the Naukri JobSpeak Index hitting 3,227.
The real stars were AI and machine learning roles, which jumped by 33%, making them the hottest jobs around right now.
IT and software hiring up 6%
IT and software companies saw hiring rise by 6%, thanks to strong demand for AI talent (up 30%) and information security professionals (up 23%).
Kolkata led all cities with a 17% hiring spike, while Hyderabad and Chennai also did well.
Freshers have more options too, hiring for entry-level roles grew by 6%.
Other sectors like insurance, real estate, FMCG, and healthcare also showed steady growth.