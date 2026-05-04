India could see fuel price hikes as crude tops $100

Hardeep Singh Puri cites ₹24/₹30 losses

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says they're losing ₹24 per liter on gasoline and ₹30 on diesel, even after the government cut excise duty by ₹10 per liter.

With India's daily fuel import bill rising by nearly $200 million, refiners are urging for price hikes to recover losses.

Analysts predict an increase of up to ₹28 per liter after the assembly elections.