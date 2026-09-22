India counts household rooftop solar generation in 2022-23 GDP base
Business
Big update: India is now counting electricity from household rooftop solar panels as part of its GDP.
This move, based on the new national accounts series with 2022-23 as the base year, finally recognizes the clean energy people generate at home and use themselves.
The numbers come from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, so it is grounded in real household data.
India expands national accounts coverage
The change also means future growth in rooftop solar, thanks to programs like PM Surya Ghar and KUSUM, will show up in official economic statistics.
Plus, the updated accounts now cover more types of biogas plants and track more products and industries than before.
All of this should give a clearer, more accurate picture of how India is making and using energy right now.