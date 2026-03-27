India cuts fuel taxes amid rising US-Iran tensions Business Mar 27, 2026

With tensions rising between the US and Iran, India just announced a quick cut in fuel taxes.

Starting now, there's no extra duty on gasoline at all, and high-speed diesel's special additional excise duty has been set at ₹3 per liter; another diesel category is subject to an effective duty of ₹18.5 per liter.

The cuts were announced amid tensions between the US and Iran.