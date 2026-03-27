India cuts petrol diesel excise by ₹10, loses ₹5,500cr fortnightly

Government windfall tax yields ₹1,500cr fortnightly

To balance things out, a new windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will bring in around ₹1,500 crore every fortnight.

Plus, starting March 27, export duties on these fuels are kicking in to keep enough supply at home during the West Asia crisis.

If these changes stick around till fiscal 2027, the annual revenue loss could hit ₹1.43 lakh crore.