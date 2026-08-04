India data center capacity expected 2.8-3 GW by 2030

Right now, India has about 1.3 to 1.4 GW in place, with most of it run by colocation providers.

Even though there's a big pipeline of new centers planned, experts think only around 40% will be ready on time because getting equipment and power is tough, plus building vertically to save land adds extra hurdles.

Hyperscalers (think: big tech companies) already use 60% of demand and could push that up to almost 90:10 by 2030.

Building AI-ready centers costs even more, about ₹480 to 540 million per MW, but despite all these challenges, the industry could see an addressable market worth ₹1.31-1.66 lakh crore between FY27 and FY30 as digital demand keeps rising.