India data center capacity expected 2.8-3 GW by 2030
India's data center capacity is now expected to reach 2.8 to 3 GW by 2030, way below earlier hopes of 6 to 8 GW.
The main reasons? Delays with power connections, equipment shortages, and tricky construction methods are slowing things down, even though demand for cloud services and AI is booming.
India's installed capacity at 1.3-1.4 GW
Right now, India has about 1.3 to 1.4 GW in place, with most of it run by colocation providers.
Even though there's a big pipeline of new centers planned, experts think only around 40% will be ready on time because getting equipment and power is tough, plus building vertically to save land adds extra hurdles.
Hyperscalers (think: big tech companies) already use 60% of demand and could push that up to almost 90:10 by 2030.
Building AI-ready centers costs even more, about ₹480 to 540 million per MW, but despite all these challenges, the industry could see an addressable market worth ₹1.31-1.66 lakh crore between FY27 and FY30 as digital demand keeps rising.