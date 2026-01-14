Modi government makes exports to West Asia, North Africa easier

In a major move to ease trade with West Asia and North Africa (WANA), the Indian government has authorized the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (IACCIA) to issue non-preferential certificates of origin. The decision is aimed at simplifying documentation requirements for exporters, especially small and medium enterprises, that often face challenges in obtaining these certificates during peak export cycles.

Trade necessity Certificates of origin: A crucial trade document Certificates of origin are essential trade documents used by importing countries to confirm the origin of goods. They are required even when preferential tariff benefits aren't being claimed. Customs authorities in West Asia and North Africa routinely seek such certificates for regulatory compliance, the anti-dumping checks, and trade statistics. Timely issuance is critical for exporters to avoid shipment delays.

Trade facilitation IACCIA's role in facilitating trade IACCIA is recognized by India's External Affairs Ministry and Commerce and Industry Ministry, as well as the League of Arab States, the Union of Arab Chambers, and the Council of Arab Ambassadors in New Delhi. The chamber promotes business delegations, buyer-seller meets, and trade promotion activities. Its inclusion as an authorized issuing body is expected to give exporters a more specialized and region-focused option for certification.

