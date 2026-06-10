India eases SEZ import rules to speed semiconductor factory setup
India is making moves to boost its chip-making game by relaxing import rules for Special Economic Zones (SEZs).
Now, companies in SEZs can bring in equipment and materials without worrying about strict quality checks. Those only kick in if the goods are sold within India.
This change, announced by the DGFT on June 1, aims to make setting up semiconductor factories faster and less of a paperwork headache.
Rules may speed India semiconductor mission
The new rules are expected to speed up projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, helping the country rely less on imports.
Industry experts such as Ashok Chandak from IESA say these relaxed norms cut down on compliance hassles and let companies move more quickly.
Plus, aligning with global standards could turn Indian SEZs into major hubs for chip manufacturing and exports, putting India on the global tech map.