India eases SEZ import rules to speed semiconductor factory setup Business Jun 10, 2026

India is making moves to boost its chip-making game by relaxing import rules for Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Now, companies in SEZs can bring in equipment and materials without worrying about strict quality checks. Those only kick in if the goods are sold within India.

This change, announced by the DGFT on June 1, aims to make setting up semiconductor factories faster and less of a paperwork headache.