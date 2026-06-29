India ends commercial fuel sales curbs starting July 1
Starting July 1, India is removing limits on gasoline and diesel sales to commercial buyers.
These restrictions were put in place in June after Middle East tensions disrupted supplies, capping diesel purchases at 200-liter per vehicle and blocking bulk buyers like transport companies from filling up at regular pumps.
Curbs aimed to prevent fuel stockpiling
The temporary curbs were meant to stop stockpiling and keep things fair during a global energy crunch, especially since bulk diesel was nearly ₹40 per liter pricier than retail.
This price gap pushed more people to state-run pumps, straining their supply while private fuel stations saw sales drop sharply.
With supply chains back on track, commercial buyers will be able to fill up freely again from July 1: no more daily limits or restrictions.