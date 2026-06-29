India ends commercial fuel sales curbs starting July 1

Curbs aimed to prevent fuel stockpiling

The temporary curbs were meant to stop stockpiling and keep things fair during a global energy crunch, especially since bulk diesel was nearly ₹40 per liter pricier than retail.

This price gap pushed more people to state-run pumps, straining their supply while private fuel stations saw sales drop sharply.

With supply chains back on track, commercial buyers will be able to fill up freely again from July 1: no more daily limits or restrictions.