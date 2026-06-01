India enforces June 1, 2026 rule requiring local solar cells Business Jun 01, 2026

India has kicked off stricter solar import rules from June 1, 2026, meaning rooftop and business solar projects now have to use only locally made solar cells.

This is all about cutting down on Chinese imports and boosting India's own manufacturing.

If you're thinking of getting a rooftop system (like under the PM Surya Ghar scheme), expect prices to go up, since only approved manufacturers can supply these cells.