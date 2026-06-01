India enforces June 1, 2026 rule requiring local solar cells
India has kicked off stricter solar import rules from June 1, 2026, meaning rooftop and business solar projects now have to use only locally made solar cells.
This is all about cutting down on Chinese imports and boosting India's own manufacturing.
If you're thinking of getting a rooftop system (like under the PM Surya Ghar scheme), expect prices to go up, since only approved manufacturers can supply these cells.
Rooftop solar up ₹3,000/kW, shortages possible
Installing rooftop solar could cost about ₹3,000 more per kilowatt, so a typical 5-kW setup might be ₹15,000 pricier.
India's current production can't meet demand yet, so smaller manufacturers may struggle while bigger players take the lead.
While these changes aim to help local industry in the long run, there could be short-term bumps with higher prices and possible supply shortages as everyone adjusts.