India-EU seal aviation deal: Airbus helicopters to be assembled in India
Business
India and the European Union (EU) just sealed a big aviation deal on March 23, 2026.
As part of the Make in India push, Airbus H125 helicopters will soon be assembled in Vemagal, Karnataka, meeting strict EU safety standards and boosting India's spot on the global aviation map.
EU's role in India's aviation growth
This move follows up the India-EU Summit in January, where civil aviation safety was identified as a critical focus area.
EU Ambassador Herve Delphin said this collaboration will help meet worldwide demand while sticking to top-notch safety rules.
Plus, a recent workshop brought together aviation authorities, airlines and industry representatives from across the region to strengthen practical collaboration and share operational experience.