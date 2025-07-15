India-EU to resume trade pact talks in September
India and the European Union (EU) are heading back to the table this September to hash out a free trade agreement.
Both sides just wrapped up talks in Brussels, where they swapped offers on services and debated how open their goods markets should be.
India's hoping to boost its exports, while the EU is pushing for lower car tariffs and stronger rules around intellectual property.
EU wants tax cuts on products like wine, poultry
These negotiations cover a whopping 23 policy areas—think everything from trade in goods and services to intellectual property rights.
After taking an eight-year break, both sides restarted talks last year, aiming to seal the deal by year-end.
The EU also wants tax cuts on products like wine and poultry.
With $137 billion in annual trade between them, there's a lot riding on these discussions for both economies.