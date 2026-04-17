India expands relief export insurance to include Jordan and Egypt
Business
India just widened its RELIEF export insurance scheme to cover Jordan and Egypt, aiming to help exporters handle disruptions in West Asia and North Africa.
The program, launched on March 19, 2026 for 17 countries, gives businesses extra insurance support when things get unpredictable due to global tensions.
Exporters must buy ECGC policies
To get the boosted coverage, exporters have to pick up new policies from the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) on or after March 16, 2026.
Plus, the government is rolling out targeted reforms to strengthen Norms Committees under DGFT and improve turnaround time under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, making it easier for companies to bring in duty-free materials for their exports and keep business moving smoothly.