India expands relief export insurance to include Jordan and Egypt

Exporters must buy ECGC policies

To get the boosted coverage, exporters have to pick up new policies from the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) on or after March 16, 2026.

Plus, the government is rolling out targeted reforms to strengthen Norms Committees under DGFT and improve turnaround time under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, making it easier for companies to bring in duty-free materials for their exports and keep business moving smoothly.