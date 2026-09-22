India expands semiconductor ecosystem to include design, materials, advanced packaging
India's semiconductor scene is getting a major upgrade: it's no longer just about making chips.
According to a new YES Securities report at SEMICON India 2026, the country is now building out everything from chip design and materials to advanced packaging.
The goal? To become a bigger player in the global tech supply chain and keep more of the value at home.
Semicon 2.0 ₹1.275L/cr, firms invest billions
Big government moves are helping: the Semicon 2.0 program has ₹1.275 lakh crore lined up for design, equipment, and research.
Global giants like Applied Materials and Lam Research are investing billions, while Tata Electronics is fast-tracking its own chip factory with new partnerships that focus on both tech and skill-building.
All this signals India wants to be known for way more than just manufacturing: it's aiming for a spot at the top of the global semiconductor game.