India exports rise 14% to $43.56bn as deficit reaches $28.38bn

India to hire 1,000 FTA staff

India has FTAs with the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Australia, opening doors to 38 developed countries and covering almost two-thirds of global trade.

A senior government official says the government will hire 1,000 people to disseminate information about FTAs.

He's aiming for India to hit $1 trillion in exports this year and double that within five years.

Ongoing talks with countries like Israel and Canada show India's serious about expanding its global partnerships even further.