India exports rise 14% to $43.56bn as deficit reaches $28.38bn
India's exports soared by nearly 14% in April 2026, reaching $43.56 billion (the best monthly number in over four years), thanks to petroleum products.
But there's a catch: imports also shot up, pushing the trade deficit to a three-month high of $28.38 billion.
India to hire 1,000 FTA staff
India has FTAs with the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Australia, opening doors to 38 developed countries and covering almost two-thirds of global trade.
A senior government official says the government will hire 1,000 people to disseminate information about FTAs.
He's aiming for India to hit $1 trillion in exports this year and double that within five years.
Ongoing talks with countries like Israel and Canada show India's serious about expanding its global partnerships even further.