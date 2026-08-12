India exports rise nearly 15% in 1st 4 months 2026-27
Business
India's exports have shot up by nearly 15% in the first four months of 2026-27, giving a solid boost to the economy.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this puts India closer to its ambitious $1 trillion export goal for the year, up from last year's $863 billion target.
Final numbers for July are expected soon.
India signs 9 FTAs, exports $129.32B
India has signed nine FTAs in the past four years, opening doors for local businesses and connecting with about two-thirds of global trade.
Between April and June 2026 alone, exports hit $129.32 billion (up 15.92%), while imports also climbed to $216.18 billion.