India extends 654MW power supply to Nepal through 2026
What's the story
India has approved the export of 654 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Nepal Electricity Authority. The export will be carried out for 18 hours a day, between midnight and 6:00pm every day, from September 13 to December 31 this year. The decision comes after recent floods in Nepal caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure, reducing domestic power generation capacity and increasing demand for electricity.
Export details
Power export routes and review process
The power export will be carried out through two specific lines: the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400kV D/C line and the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132kV S/c line.
Up to 600MW of electricity will be exported via the former, while up to 54MW will be sent through the latter.
The amount of power to be exported from January onward will be reviewed in December this year.
Assistance strategy
Nepal's electricity exports to India reduced
In light of the damage done to its generation capacity, Nepal's electricity exports to India have been cut by some 400MW.
In response, India has said it will provide power according to Nepal's needs.
Currently, requests from Nepal for power export starting September are being processed. This is a departure from the usual practice where such requests are made from October onward.