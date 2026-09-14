India extends 654MW power supply to Nepal through 2026

The power export will be carried out through two specific lines: the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400kV D/C line and the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132kV S/c line.

Up to 600MW of electricity will be exported via the former, while up to 54MW will be sent through the latter.

The amount of power to be exported from January onward will be reviewed in December this year.