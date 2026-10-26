India extends RELIEF Component II with 95% exporter coverage
Exporters in India just got some good news: the government is extending Component II of the RELIEF scheme to March 31, 2027.
This means eligible exporters can receive 95% risk coverage against specified shipping and insurance costs, along with protection against higher insurance premiums through Export Credit Guarantee Corp. of India (ECGC), which is a big help, especially with all the global uncertainties right now.
Targets Gulf and West Asian routes
The scheme, first launched in March 2026, is designed to make exporting less risky and more affordable, mainly for shipments going through Gulf and West Asian routes.
It covers full container load (FCL), less than container load (LCL), and refrigerated containers, except energy, and claims and supporting documents through ECGC's customer portal, with video tutorials on its official YouTube channel to guide registration and claim submission.
For businesses trying to keep exports moving despite rising costs, this extension could be a real lifeline.