India extends relief export insurance 6 months amid West Asia

The RELIEF scheme (run by ECGC) now offers exporters with existing ECGC insurance additional risk cover of up to 100% for eligible shipments during the initial disruption period.

Eligible small- and medium-sized exporters that did not have ECGC insurance can receive reimbursement of up to 50% of eligible costs, subject to conditions and documentary verification, capped at ₹50 lakh per exporter.

The government has set aside ₹497 crore for this, showing it's serious about backing exporters and protecting jobs while things stay uncertain in West Asia.