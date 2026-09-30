India extends RoSCTL by 3 months to December 31, 2026
Business
India's government just gave a three-month boost to the RoSCTL scheme, which now runs until December 31, 2026.
This move means exporters of apparel, garments and made-ups can keep getting refunds on certain taxes that usually aren't returned, helping them stay competitive worldwide.
The scheme first launched in 2019 to give Indian exports an extra edge.
Extension helps over 15,400 exporters
This extension is a big deal for over 15,400 exporters across more than 444 districts, most of them were micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
By keeping the policy going, the government hopes to make things more predictable and ease tax pressures so these companies can hold their own in a tough global market.