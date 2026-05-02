India fintech raises $513 million in Q1 2026 as funding concentrates Business May 02, 2026

India's fintech sector pulled in $513 million in Q1 2026, a slight 2% bump from last year, even though the number of deals dropped by more than half.

The big takeaway? Investors are putting larger bets on fewer, more established companies.

Weaver Services alone grabbed $156 million, showing that proven players are getting most of the love (and cash).