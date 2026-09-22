India forecast to grow 6.7% in 2026-27, WEF says
India continues to have the "strongest growth outlook" among the geographies covered in the World Economic Forum's Chief Economists Outlook report, with growth likely to come in at 6.7% in 2026-27, according to a new World Economic Forum report.
The survey of 92 chief economists puts India ahead of the US Europe, and China, thanks mostly to strong local demand, even as rising energy costs remain a challenge.
India's inflation at 4.8% in August
Consumer price inflation increased to 4.8% in August, moving above the 4% medium-term target while remaining within the 2-6% tolerance range.
Most experts expect inflation to stay moderate next year.
Unemployment dipped slightly to 5%, and more people are joining the workforce, labor force participation is up at 55.6%.
Even though markets have been a bit shaky (the Nifty 50 down 7.9% since the start of the year, as of 19 August), economists expect monetary policy to remain unchanged and fiscal policy to remain broadly stable.