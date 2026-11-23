India gains weight in MSCI EM index amid AI sell-off
What's the story
India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index has increased to 14.7%, a 4% rise since October 1. The increase comes as global investors move away from heavily invested artificial intelligence (AI) trades and look for markets with less direct exposure to the AI investment cycle. Since October 16, India has seen nearly $16 billion in foreign equity inflows, driving this change after two years of heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).
Market forecast
Axis Capital warns of potential global selloff risks
Axis Capital has predicted that the rotation trend will continue in the near term, possibly pushing India's index weight up by another 0.5% points in the coming weeks.
The firm said, "India should continue to benefit from diversification away from crowded AI exposures."
However, it also warned that a chaotic global selloff could eventually negate this advantage for India.
Market dynamics
Factors driving FIIs to buy Indian equities
The increase in India's index weight comes after a long period of FIIs selling Indian equities worth nearly $60 billion.
Axis Capital attributed the recent buying to three factors: India's market composition, the unwinding of bearish positioning, and expectations of lower oil prices.
Unlike hardware suppliers at the center of the AI selloff, India's benchmark indices are more focused on financial services, consumption, industrials, and domestic services sectors.
Investor trends
Shift in investor sentiment and political impacts
Axis Capital noted that the shift in investor behavior started in October when AI stocks began to decline despite strong earnings.
Investors were no longer just extrapolating AI demand but questioning if profits could justify the increasingly capital-intensive infrastructure build-out.
Other factors include political changes in the US midterm elections and NVIDIA's leadership upheaval on November 12, with the former raising uncertainties over project timelines, grid connections, and regulatory approvals for data centers.
Market appeal
Slowing AI infrastructure spending could benefit India
Axis Capital believes the AI unwind could continue as China offers limited protection from the selloff due to tighter US chip controls.
Taiwan has taken steps to restore confidence after a sharp market decline.
The firm also expects AI infrastructure spending to slow down from earlier projections due to higher financing costs, regulatory uncertainty, and doubts over investment returns.
This creates an opportunity for India to attract more capital as investors diversify away from crowded AI exposures.