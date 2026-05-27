India GCC enablement market to reach $20-25 billion by 2030

Commercial real estate and subcontracting dominate

According to UnearthIQ's report, nearly 80% of the market comes from commercial real estate (think office spaces and coworking hubs) and talent subcontracting.

Brownfield expansions by existing GCCs make up the bulk of this value, while new setups add a smaller slice.

The ecosystem has grown more than 15 times in the last decade and now sees about 80 to 100 new GCCs launching each year.