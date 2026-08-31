India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY27, beats expectations

The real GDP at constant prices for Q1 FY27 was pegged at ₹81.36 lakh crore, up from ₹75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.

The nominal GDP also saw a significant rise of 10.3% to ₹88.27 lakh crore, compared to ₹80 lakh crore last year.

These figures underscore India's economic resilience amid global challenges such as the US-Iran conflict, rising crude oil prices, trade uncertainties, and financial market volatility.