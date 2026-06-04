India GDP growth seen easing to 7.1-7.2% in Q4 FY26
India's economy is expected to cool off a bit, with GDP growth dropping to around 7.1-7.2% in the last quarter of FY26, down from 7.8% previously, according to The Hindu BusinessLine.
The slowdown is mostly linked to the West Asia crisis that hit supply chains and energy prices earlier this year.
To soften the blow, companies leaned on their inventories while the government and oil firms took on extra costs.
Agriculture up, services slow, FY26 7.4%
Agriculture saw a small boost, helped by more tractor sales and stronger credit growth, but manufacturing slipped as exports fell slightly.
Services also slowed down; trade, hotels, transport, communication, broadcasting and public administration held up pretty well, though financial and real estate services held up pretty well.
Overall, India's full-year growth for FY26 is estimated at about 7.4%.