India GDP growth seen easing to 7.1-7.2% in Q4 FY26 Business Jun 04, 2026

India's economy is expected to cool off a bit, with GDP growth dropping to around 7.1-7.2% in the last quarter of FY26, down from 7.8% previously, according to The Hindu BusinessLine.

The slowdown is mostly linked to the West Asia crisis that hit supply chains and energy prices earlier this year.

To soften the blow, companies leaned on their inventories while the government and oil firms took on extra costs.