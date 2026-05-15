India gets EU approval for seafood exports

India has secured a major win for its seafood export industry, with the European Union (EU) adding the country to its updated list of nations allowed to continue aquaculture exports beyond September 2026. The move comes after India successfully complied with stricter food safety and antimicrobial compliance norms set by the EU. The decision is expected to provide a major boost to India's $1.59 billion seafood trade with the bloc.

Compliance measures Compliance with EU's stringent food safety norms The EU's updated regulations mandate exporting countries to ensure that animals and animal products sent to the bloc are free from antimicrobial medicinal products for growth promotion or antibiotics reserved for human treatment. India has been working closely with agencies like the Marine Products Export Development Authority, strengthening food safety standards in line with these requirements.

Endorsement Endorsement of India's food safety systems India's inclusion in the revised list is being seen as a strong endorsement of its food safety systems, regulatory oversight, and residue monitoring framework. The Commerce Ministry said, "India's proposed inclusion is a major positive development for the country's seafood export sector and reflects the European Union's confidence in India's regulatory systems, residue monitoring mechanisms and food safety standards."

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